Trophies and traditional medicine



Wildlife trade has become a global business worth billions of dollars. Well-organized legal and illegal wildlife hunters and traders ensure that the emerging middle classes in Asian and African cities with millions of inhabitants are supplied with wildlife for consumption, for traditional medicine or for trophies. The scales of pangolins, for example, are used in many places in Asia as an ingredient for traditional medicine. The meat, in turn, is considered a delicacy. As a result, pangolins have become the most hunted animal of all. After the four Asian species were almost wiped out and placed under protection, the Asian demand is now mainly satisfied by imported pangolins from Africa. The greater the poverty among people living close to wildlife habitats, the more they hunt. Studies from Ghana, Cameroon, Tanzania and Madagascar point this out.



Wildlife is also traded as pets, for zoos and as trophies, especially in the USA and Europe. The profit generated by legal global wildlife trade has more than quintupled in the past 14 years. In 2019, it amounted to around $107 billion. With ten to 20 million marine and terrestrial wild animals per year, the US is now one of the largest wildlife importers in the world, with a rapid increase between 2000 and 2015.



This poses risks: in 2003, zoonotic monkeypox was introduced into the US for the first time, infecting 71 people. The virus occurs regularly in countries in Central and West Africa and can be fatal. It is probably transmitted through contact with bushmeat and had been introduced into the USA via an imported wild animal. Since the Netflix blockbuster "Tiger King", we also know that in some US states there is a "laissez-faire" attitude towards the import and commercialization of wild animals.



Juhani Grossmann is a team leader at the Basel Institute on Governance's Green Corruption Program. His research focuses on the money flows behind the wildlife trade. "Organized crime has long since discovered the wildlife trade for itself," he says. "Often the same networks are involved as in the illegal arms and drug trade." His team helps governments uncover such illegal networks. "In doing so, we take a `follow the money` approach and look at the money flows to track down key players."



We asked Grossmann how big he thinks the risks of wildlife trade are in relation to zoonoses.





