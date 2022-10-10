Prologue
"One Health"Against the next pandemic
For more than 20 years, the epidemiologist has been helping countries in Asia, Latin America and Africa to mitigate zoonoses. To do this, he breaks down walls between human and veterinary medicine by insisting on research that connects different disciplines and involves those affected. Early on, Zinsstag articulated the "One Health" concept, and he is a pioneer advocating for its practical implementation worldwide.
Close to the animal
Close to the animal
to head of research in Abidjan
In the following picture series, we compiled some impressions from the daily research routine of the well-travelled epidemiologist.
Audio: In Zinsstag's modest office, threads from all over the world come together. During a zoom call with a PhD student from Liberia and researchers from the Pasteur Institute, he discusses issues involved in isolation of rabies viruses. He effortlessly switches between French and English, the two most important languages for his research.
Doctoral students from the Global South and Switzerland conduct cross-border research, here and there. Zinsstag's office door is always open to them, including Said Abukhattab, who wants to improve hygiene in poultry processing in his country of origin, Palestine, and build a "One Health" center there. And Ayman Ahmed, who is working on his dissertation on the virome of mosquitos in Sudan, which serve as intermediate hosts for the transmission of infectious diseases to humans.
After high school, he studied veterinary medicine in Bern and began working in 1986 as an assistant veterinarian in the Jura. He helps farmers when cattle or horses suddenly fall inexplicably ill, and natural remedies and ancient healing rituals are no longer effective. "Monsieur, on vous appelle parce que le secret n’a pas marché", people tell him (We call you because the secret treatment has not worked). Zinsstag works almost as often in stables covered with manure and hay as in his germ-free practice. Often, he is asked to treat a farmer's wife or a farmer's ailment while at the farm.
At the end of the 1980s, boredom sets in for Zinsstag, and curiosity drives him away from the farms at home and towards research in Africa and Asia. Two continents that fascinated him since an early age. In 1994, he took over management of the "Centre Suisse de Recherches Scientifiques" in Abidjan, the capital of the Ivory Coast.
The doctoral student was lucky, the subsequently identified "Tai Forest Ebola Virus" was less deadly than the strain that would lead to an unprecedented Ebola epidemic in West Africa 20 years later. In all, 11,000 people died from the virus, named after a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo, near which the first infection was reported in 1976. The virus reservoir for Ebola is mainly in bats and flying foxes. The virus can disappear for years before suddenly reappearing and being transferred to humans. Such infectious diseases, which occur in both animals and humans and can transfer between species, are called zoonoses.
On the following page, we describe some known zoonoses in a more detail.
Virus: HIV
Natural reservoir: Chimpanzees for HIV Type 1, and soot mangabey (baboon species) for HIV type 2
Intermediate host: none
First occurrence: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo
Distribution: Worldwide
Symptoms: Flu-like symptoms, fever, weight loss
Deaths: Up to 47.8 million (as of end 2020)
Virus: H5N1
Natural reservoir: Wild waterfowl
Intermediate host: poultry
First occurrence: Guangdong, China
Distribution: Southeast Asian countries (over 100 million ducks and chickens died or had to be slaughtered)
Symptoms: High fever, shortness of breath, pneumonia
Deaths: 455 (as of December 2020)
Virus: Ebola virus
Natural reservoir: Probably African fruit bats and bats
Intermediate host: Monkeys
First occurrence: Simultaneously in Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan
Distribution: Largest outbreak to date between 2014 and 2016 in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone
Symptoms: Fever, vomiting, diarrhea
Deaths: 11,323 (2014 - 2016)
Virus: SARS-CoV
Natural reservoir: bat (horseshoe bats)
Intermediate host: Viverrids (masked palm civet)
First occurrence: Guangdong, China
Distribution: 26 countries in Asia, Europe, North America and South America
Symptoms: high fever, pneumonia
Deaths: 916 (as of October 2021)
Virus: MERS-CoV
Natural reservoir: Probably bats
Intermediate host: Camels
First occurrence: Saudi Arabia
Distribution: 27 countries, large outbreak in South Korea in 2015
Symptoms: Fever, diarrhea, shortness of breath
Deaths: 888 (as of October 2021)
Virus: SARS-CoV-2
Natural reservoir: Probably bats
Intermediate host: Unknown (as of February 2022)
First occurrence: Wuhan, China
Distribution: Worldwide
Symptoms: Severe fever, chest pain, pneumonia, loss of smell and/or taste.
Deaths: 5`727`698 (as of 5.02.2022)
Chad 1998
Chad 1998Vaccinating the goats along with the children
The pork tapeworm (Taenia solium), which is transmitted from pigs to humans and can lead to meningitis, affects 50 million people a year, 80 per cent of them in southern developing countries. 53 percent of global outbreaks of new infectious diseases between 1996 and 2009 affected the African continent. Even before Covid-19, around two million people died annually from zoonotic diseases, mainly in high poverty countries.
Water scarcity, lack of waste disposal, absence of a functioning state and environmental degradation increase the risk of epidemics. Jakob Zinsstag's research is therefore usually closely connected to development cooperation. It aims to gain new knowledge, and at the same time, improve people's living conditions. His findings appear in academic journals, and also in people's everyday lives.
In 1997, Marcel Tanner, the former director of Swiss TPH, contacted Zinsstag. In addition to his management function in Ivory Coast, he was writing his doctoral thesis in epidemiology. Tanner wanted to recruit him for a project to improve health care for nomads in Chad. Zinsstag agreed - a decision that would shape his entire academic career. For nomads, camels, cattle, goats and donkeys are their most important assets. Accordingly, they live close to their animals and risk exposure to zoonotic pathogens.
Zinsstag began his research in 1998 on the southeastern shore of Lake Chad and soon realized that while many animals are vaccinated against several diseases, the nomads are not. Someone said to him at the time, "The health of the animals is our responsibility; our health is God's." Not a single child was fully vaccinated against whooping cough, diphtheria or tetanus. The infant mortality rate was correspondingly high. Another reason for this was that nomads fall through the gaps of the national health system because they are always on the move travelling after sources of water and food.
As medical historian Abigail Woods points out in a book on the subject, the separation of veterinary and human medicine was institutionalized with the founding of the first veterinary school in Lyon in 1761. The founder, Claude Bourgelat, wanted to teach a part of human medicine at his school but was denied. "This was the beginning of siloed thinking in medicine," Zinsstag is convinced. Since then, human medicine has been regarded as the supreme discipline, while veterinary medicine has always had something of a stable smell. Or as the researcher says: "Veterinarians are still considered second-class physicians in most cultures.”
By focusing on animals, for example, rabies could be eradicated in Africa or Asia, as has been achieved in many places in Europe. "With two to three billion euros, we could vaccinate all dogs in the cities and eradicate this terrible disease," says Zinsstag. The zoonotic infection is usually transmitted via a dog bite and is practically 100 per cent fatal without vaccination. As soon as the first symptoms appear, it is already too late. Currently, around 60,000 people die of rabies every year, mainly in Africa and Asia. In 2013, a Swiss TPH team showed that this could be prevented using two integrated vaccination campaigns in the Chadian capital N`Djamena with around 1.5 million people and 35,000 dogs. Rabies was temporarily eradicated. For years, the researcher has been lobbying international organizations and African governments to eradicate rabies.
Calvin Schwabe called his approach of integrated human-veterinary medicine "One Medicine". In Chad, Zinsstag put it into practice for the first time. Whenever a veterinarian went to remote villages to vaccinate animals against anthrax and peripneumonia, she also took health workers with her. While one took care of vaccinating the cows, the other took care of the children, women and men by vaccinating them against yellow fever, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.
Since 1998, Jakob Zinsstag has regularly returned to Chad for research. The following photo series shows a field visit in 2013 to a group of ethnic Fulani at Lake Chad.
The Era of Pandemics
The Era of PandemicsAnd the birth of a "One Health" movement
To illustrate the potential of "One Health", he describes an outbreak of Rift Valley fever in Mauritania. Symptoms of disease in humans there were accidentally diagnosed as yellow fever. Only after veterinary services became involved and reported many miscarriages in livestock due to Rift Valley fever was the correct diagnosis also made in humans.
"Such a double-barreled approach could also be extended to the study of wildlife populations, but this rarely happens because different institutions take care of the same disease in an often poorly coordinated way," he wrote in 2005. During research visits to Mongolia and West Africa, he realized that public health and veterinary services often do not communicate with each other. Although this would seem obvious with regard to zoonoses and the risk of epidemics.
The accumulation of antiviral drugs and research into vaccines alone would not be enough to prevent future pandemics, the epidemiologist said. There is an urgent need to adapt livestock farming and live animal markets to new risks. He pointed out that chickens and pigs increasingly serve as reservoirs for infectious diseases. This is because factory farming, with thousands of genetically uniform animals in a confined space, provides an ideal breeding ground to spread zoonotic pathogens and transmit them to humans. Therefore, it is crucial to minimize the interaction between domesticated animals and wild animals, which are often involved early in a pandemic - especially in live animal markets, Zinsstag said in 2005.
"Markets like this are pure viral spills," said Zinsstag. "They really should be banned - or at least much better supervised." The well-travelled epidemiologist is well aware of the issues concerning bans. Millions of people depend on such markets, and they are still deeply embedded in the everyday life of many cultures.
The risks of zoonotic infectious diseases have long been known, not only in the scientific community. National and international public health institutions also repeatedly warned of a coming pandemic. Three reports show this from 2005, 2012 and 2019.
«A world at risk», WHO 2019 A few months before the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, WHO experts issued an urgent warning about the increasing risk of a pandemic. The world is not prepared for a fast-spreading, respiratory-transmitted infection. Due to continuously increasing mobility, a virus or bacterium could spread globally within a very short period. They calculated that today, a contagious virus similar to the Spanish flu of 1918, with a four times larger world population and much more air travel, would be globally distributed in less than 36 hours. The consequences: 50 to 80 million dead, panic, political destabilization and economic collapse.
Council for Agricultural Science & Technology, 2005 A task force consisting of researchers, senior officials from national veterinary services and WHO described the main drivers for the spread of zoonotic pathogens: high population growth, increasing mobility, rampant environmental destruction, new transmission interfaces through the spread of wild animals and the animal trade, profound changes in agriculture, with increasing monocultures, genetically identical animals and overuse of antibiotics. They called on states to invest more in monitoring zoonoses.
«Ecology of Zoonoses», W. Karesh et al., Lancet 2012 A team of authors led by William Karesh, a US-based "One Health" pioneer, points out that zoonotic infectious diseases cause one billion cases annually and lead to millions of deaths. The authors identify endemic zoonoses as the greatest risk to the health of the global community. They call for increased collaboration between doctors in clinics, public health experts, ecologists, veterinarians and economists to better understand the causes of zoonoses and develop effective prevention measures.
Practitioners of "One Health" not only think in terms of diseases and possible therapies. They also think in terms of "human-environment systems" as described by Nobel laureate Elinor Ostrom. They try to think about antibiotic resistance together with food security, hygiene in animal markets, with the water supply and the risk of zoonotic diseases. They recognize that health care always thrives or perishes within social systems; that prevention and therapy only work when adapted to local conditions.
Or as Zinsstag says, "It's no use sending vaccinations to places where no one understands what they're supposed to be good for in the first place." And it is just as unpromising to try to enlist people in the fight against zoonoses if they have never heard of them.
Since the pandemic, Zoom workshops, panel discussions and interdisciplinary reports on "One Health" came into vogue. Dozens of development organizations, NGOs and think tanks are lobbying for a "One Health" or even "Planetary Health". In an expert report for the G20 countries in June 2021, the term "One Health" appears 30 times - without once specifically defining what is meant by it or how this approach could be operationalized.
In October 2021, a network consisting of 270 universities, NGOs and health care organizations presented the "Sao Paulo Declaration on Planetary Health. While it lists all the evil of this world - global warming, declining biodiversity, increasing inequality - and speaks with much pathos of the "Great Transition" and a "resilient post-pandemic world", it gives little indication of what this means for reforming the global health system. And how such "planetary health" could be put into practice.
The doctor and climate activist Eckart von Hirschhausen once aptly said on a panel on the topic: "One Health is like world peace. Everyone thinks it's good, but no one knows how to achieve it." Jakob Zinsstag doesn’t have the key to world peace either. But when it comes to the practical implementation of "One Health", few have as much experience as he does.
At eye level
At eye levelHealing with the Mayas in Guatemala
Language, ethnicity, worldview, values and culture are central to the implementation of public health interventions. Zinsstag's group therefore worked closely with ethnologist Mónica Berger González from the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala, who has been researching traditional Mayan medicine for many years.
The researchers first had to understand hierarchies that had developed and learn how the Mayas traditionally dealt with diseases in animals and humans. To do this, Zinsstag used a sick chicken as a "boundary object". He first had the chicken examined by a Mayan healer. The diagnosis: the whole farm was jinxed, he had to perform an exorcism ceremony, and then the animal would get better. Zinsstag's diagnosis: Gastritis, easily treated with a commercial antibiotic.
Berger González talks in the project video about how the Mayas are affected by zoonoses and what opportunities she sees in "One Health" for the communities.
3
3
3
Like Jakob Zinsstag, she was contacted in the 1990s by Marcel Tanner, who later became the director of the Swiss TPH. He asked the young ethnologist to collaborate on a research project on health in the city of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. "Marcel Tanner had a broader view of public health than most other health experts," Obrist recounts. "He understood early on that health always had to do with politics and that his own view of health was also rooted in a certain understanding of the world."
For Obrist, biomedicine, with its pharmaceuticals, medicines and vaccinations, is to be understood just as much as a cultural achievement of our society as explanatory models for health and illness in other societies.
When Obrist last spoke with her research colleague in Guatemala in 2020, violence had escalated due to gang warfare, and poverty had worsened. Many peasants were no longer able to cultivate their land due to threats from mafia-like large landowners. "Under such conditions, no one is interested in monitoring zoonoses anymore."
Here she sees a fundamental problem with health interventions in the Global South - even in "One Health" projects: "The social and political realities are often ignored in favor of focused interventions that are primarily oriented towards biomedical criteria." In retrospect, the anthropologist says that the original aspirations in Guatemala were probably too big. "But we definitely learned a lot about the importance of social processes in relation to health and illness.
Audio in German: Brigit Obrist sees great potential for social change in the "One Health" approach. For this to happen, however, it must be linked to political and social reform demands.
What makes this project stand out for him is the successful transdisciplinary collaboration. Epidemiologists, social scientists, human and veterinary doctors from Switzerland and Guatemala worked closely with local healers, village presidents, nurses and politicians. In his opinion, it is only through such dialogue that effective strategies against the spread of zoonoses can be developed.
As president of the group for transdisciplinary research at the "Academy of Natural Sciences" and as co-president of the OECD Commission on Transdisciplinary Research, Zinsstag is fighting against entrenched scientific silos. He also observes such silos in Swiss research funding, where his truly systemic and transdisciplinary projects have mostly been rejected so far.
One man, one mission
One man, one missionOn Roadshow for a Global "One Health"
About 40 listeners have come to the baroque parquet hall with pink walls and angel reliefs in the "Hôtel de Ville". Zinsstag is wearing a black suit and a white shirt. Compared to the other panelists, he seems overdressed.
During the panel, he tries to relate to the audience. Therefore, he tells the story of the fight against fox rabies in Valais. Here, in 1978, chicken heads inoculated with vaccine and dropped from a helicopter as bait succeeded in saving the Rhone Valley from the virus. Due to this success, kilometer-long "vaccination-walls" were established in other mountain valleys. From 1985, rabies was only present in the Swiss central Plateau region. A few years later, it was also eradicated there. "A success story in the fight against zoonotic epidemics," says the epidemiologist.
Audio in French: When Jakob Zinsstag passionately talks about his research in Africa on the podium, the audience hangs on his every word.
On the way to the car, he briefly discusses with the filmmaker a planned shoot on a "One Health" research project in Ethiopia. Then he drives back to Basel with his wife Maria, a Protestant pastor. During an epic sunset over Lake Geneva, he talks about ski tours on Mont Blanc, which he would still like to do, about vaccination opponents in his family and at the Swiss TPH, and about how he once nudged Green Party senator Maya Graf to submit a motion in the Federal parliament regarding integrated animal/human antibiotic resistance monitoring.
Zinsstag thinks it is important for researchers to engage themselves politically. For example, in favor of more climate protection. He is a member of the Green Party and is currently considering whether he should sign a petition by the climate activists from the "Extinction Rebellion" group, most of whom he likes.
During the moderated discussion, the five experts will discuss the need for collaborations across different sectors and the fact that the goal formulated in 1972 for industrialized countries to spend 0.7 percent of their GDP on development aid has been achieved by very few countries (including Switzerland), and that this is one reason why "One Health" projects in the Global South fall by the wayside. He also talks of the urgent need for new curricula in the health system to include "One Health" and of the difficulty to gain doctorates in academia via the transdisciplinary research.
Zinsstag talks about his online lecture (MOOC) on "One Health", which is open access and free for all, allowing him to reach over 1000 students a year around the world. "Outreach is important; we need to communicate "One Health" much more widely," he says.
More than at previous events, he addresses the social debate about the current pandemic: "The Covid-19 pandemic is extremely normative. We have to weigh numbers of deaths against economic decline. How do we weigh private rights against public spirit?" asks the epidemiologist. "As a Christian, getting vaccinated is an act of solidarity and charity," he says during the lecture. And he is impressed by Switzerland's handling of the pandemic so far. "Many people don't realize that we had one of the softest lockdowns in the world.”
Audio in German: At ETH Zurich, Zinsstag once again explains the most important aspects of a "One Health" and emphasizes the need for systematic thinking.
To illustrate, he explains the emergence of the Nipah virus in 1997 in southeast Malaysia, in a place called Sungai Nipah. There, entrepreneurs had installed large open-air pig farms. The pigs died first, followed shortly afterwards by the first employees who had previously contracted meningitis. Later, employees of a slaughterhouse in Singapore were also affected. The meat was destined for export to China, because pigs are rarely eaten in predominantly Muslim Malaysia.
After laboratory tests, it turned out that the natural reservoir of the virus was fruit-eating bats. These bats had been driven out of their natural habitat in Borneo by slash-and-burn agriculture for palm oil production and were now looking for food in the fruit trees along the pig farms. Droppings, urine or eaten fruit fell into the facility, where first the animals and later the humans became infected with the virus. The zoonotic infection was fatal in almost half of the cases: out of 265 infected, 108 died. Since then, the virus has resurfaced in various locations in Southeast Asia, infecting over 700 people as of 2018.
The Nipah virus outbreak is a direct result of environmental degradation and factory farming. "Monocultures are a problem because the larger a homogeneous population is, the easier viruses can spread," says Zinsstag. "We really need to ramp up biodiversity and rethink agriculture."
Ethiopian pilot
Ethiopian pilot
surveillance
As blood samples show, Q-fever and Rift Valley fever are regularly transmitted between humans and animals. However, bovine tuberculosis (Mycobacterium bovis), which is transmitted to humans via milk, among other things, as well as rabies, brucellosis, anthrax and avian flu are also recurrent.
A Somali doctoral student, with whom Zinsstag works closely, visited widely scattered nomadic groups for this purpose. At the same time, the researchers forged contacts with politicians at local, regional and national level and organized participatory meetings with the population. Finally, zoonosis surveillance was integrated into official health institutions. And to build research capacity and "One Health" know-how, an exchange programme was started in Basel, through which doctoral students from the University of Jigjiga are trained in Basel.
Jakob Zinsstag regularly visits his partners of the "Jigjiga University One Health Initiative" in Ethiopia, even though this became increasingly difficult last year due to the political unrest in the country. The following photo series shows impressions of a visit in January 2021.
All zoonosis surveillance data is collected here: For example, the analysis results of milk samples. If phleboviruses that trigger Rift valley fever suddenly appear in them, the villages in the vicinity are warned at an early stage. The virus, which is transmitted to humans via milk, blood or mosquitoes, can trigger brain infections and internal bleeding, which is fatal in 50 percent of cases.
Audio: Zinnstag tells of the importance of integrating the JOHI project in local and regional governance. He is convinced that the JOHI project has model character.
"At the beginning of the pandemic, our "One Health" lab was the only one across thousands of kilometers for a population of eight million people to be tested for SARS-CoV-2," Zinsstag says. By December 2020, 40,000 Covid-19 tests had been evaluated in the lab. After that, one machine broke down. Due to the political turmoil in the country, it could not be repaired until April 2021.
"One Health" quo vadis?
"One Health" quo vadis?
It has been 24 years since Zinsstag first travelled to Chad, remembered Calvin Schwabe's "One Medicine" approach, and began vaccinating children at the same time as goats. Since then, the practical implementation of "One Health" has determined his life. Since then, the epidemiologist has been tirelessly calling for more investment in pandemic prevention, more cooperation between human and veterinary doctors, and more proactive surveillance of pathogens in wild and farm animals that have the potential to spread to humans.
After all, once a pandemic is unleashed, it becomes expensive. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts the global cumulative losses of the Covid-19 pandemic at $22 trillion by 2025. The economic slump is the most severe in 70 years. And as always, it is hitting the poorest hardest: the World Bank warned last year that the number of people in extreme poverty could rise to 740 million by the end of 2021. This is the first significant increase in 20 years. Much of the progress made towards poverty reduction under the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) threatens to be undone by the pandemic.
In other ways too, Covid-19 has once again brought global inequality dramatically home to us: According to the WHO, more than 80 percent of the vaccinations went to the G20 countries, i.e., the richest industrialized and emerging countries. Low-income countries, especially in Africa, will have received 0.6 percent of global vaccines by the end of 2021. The health and economic crisis is also a humanitarian crisis.
In a paper soon to appear in the medical journal "The Lancet", Zinsstag and 21 colleagues argue that a functioning global "One Health" prevention system would be cheaper by a factor of ten thousand than the current expenditure for the Covid-19 pandemic. The researchers call for a paradigm shift away from a focus on detection and treatment in humans to prevention and control in animals and along "human-environment systems". According to the experts, the evidence that this could save both human and animal lives, and even at lower costs, is clear today. Nevertheless, a consistent national implementation of a "One Health" strategy, with the necessary budgets, is still the exception.
It has been obvious for many years clear where one could start with pandemic prevention. In a study published in Science magazine in 2020, scientists calculated the costs of combating zoonoses in the known hotspots through forest protection programs, "One Health" initiatives and a ban on the wildlife trade. The result: $22 billion - $31 billion per year. If one adds positive side effects, such as the additional storage of carbon dioxide by healthy forests, it would be "only" $18 billion - $27 billion. The authors' demand: At least part of the billions invested in stimulus programs in the context of the current crisis should flow into pandemic prevention.
In the following, we looked at the most important global initiatives - and the criticism of them.
Zinsstag is convinced that most people have not thought about the opportunities of medicine along human-animal-environmental systems. Despite the promising successes of practical "One Health" projects, the focus is still one-sidedly on vaccination and therapy. He also criticizes global vaccination programs implemented by foundations and UN organizations. His proposal to vaccinate not only children, but also animals to better protect children from zoonotic infections has so far fallen on deaf ears. That would not fit in with the established strategy, the people in charge told him.
"You can see from statements like this what the real obstacles are in the paradigm shift towards One Health." This is all the less understandable, he said, as there are now definitely examples that show that "One Health" works in practice - and that it can even save costs. We have compiled some of such projects on the following map.
"Jigjiga One Health Initiative" in the Ethiopian-Somali Region shows how "One Health" can be operationalized at local level. Swiss TPH initiated the project in 2014 together with Jigjiga University (JJU) and the Norwegian-Swedish Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI). It is being funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) for 12 years. The aim is to strengthen local public health research and teaching, to build knowledge and capacity. At the same time, a system for integrated zoonosis surveillance among nomads is to be established.
Since 2012, Kenya has a national "One Health Office", in which human and veterinary doctors work closely together for the prevention and early detection of zoonoses. This is a priority regarding infectious diseases such as rabies, trypanosomosis, dengue and salmonellosis.
The Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health in Winnipeg operates laboratories for highly infectious diseases (biosafety level 4) in animals and humans under one roof - saving 26% of operating costs, according to World Bank estimates.
In the Emilia-Romagna region (Italy), an integrated surveillance system for West Nile virus has been in operation since 2013. The virus, which is transmitted via mosquitoes, has spread rapidly in the recent years, as a result of global warming. Mosquitoes, wild birds, horses and humans are regularly sampled to immediately contain potential focal points of the virus. According to the researchers who designed the system, the integrated approach has saved more than one million euros in six years compared to monitoring animals and humans separately.
Audio: According to Jakob Zinsstag, zoonosis monitoring in animals and humans should also be coupled in Switzerland. Today, these are still separated between the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO).
A "One Health" approach that is consistently implemented, as Jakob Zinsstag and other pioneers understand it, goes far beyond the optimization of health systems. It also calls for a rethinking of the sciences. It requires more investment in transdisciplinary research that not only generates knowledge but contributes to changes in human-animal-environmental systems. And it replaces specialization in health research, with a one-sided focus on sequencing pathogens and developing drugs and vaccines.
In July 2020, Zinsstag co-led a report for the Global Science Forum of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OCDE). The report uses case studies to show how transdisciplinary research can help find solutions to the big challenges nowadays and how governments and universities can promote them. The most important finding: building bridges between different scientific disciplines and working towards a common language must be recognized as scientific excellence in its own right.
This also requires new degree programs with a transdisciplinary curriculum, so that medical and veterinary professionals learn to collaborate with each other and with researchers from other disciplines. "We need to redefine the role of science in times of the Anthropocene," says Zinsstag. "Today more than ever, research must contribute to concrete solutions for the urgent problems of our time."
But developments are currently moving in a different direction: during the first year of the pandemic, clearing of primary forest in the tropical belt increased by 12 percent. In Brazil, deforestation for agricultural land in 2021 has almost reached the peak of 2006 again.
World population, meat consumption, mobility and global warming continue to rise. In 2030, 60 percent of people will live in cities. These are expanding more into fragile ecosystems, creating new, potentially dangerous interfaces for zoonotic diseases. An estimated 1.67 million unknown viruses lurk in animal reservoirs in such ecosystems - and nearly half have zoonotic potential, so they could eventually transfer to us.
How does Jakob Zinsstag deal with this depressing outlook? "I remember what [Martin] Luther said" he says. "Even if I knew that the world would end tomorrow, I would still plant a tree today." The pioneer will continue to preach the virtues of "One Health". And with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the prospects are not bad that his gospel will increasingly be heard beyond academic circles.
Risky proximity
Risky proximity
Most epidemiologists and virologists have now concluded that SARS-CoV-2 has a zoonotic origin. The alternative "lab leak" theory, according to which the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, could not be completely disproved yet, but is considered unlikely by most experts. But why did the decisive "spillover" of the virus from animals to humans take place here, at a market in the center of Wuhan, a city of 9 million people in Hubei Province, 800 kilometers west of Shanghai?
A good insight into the conditions on the ground is provided by a study published in July 2021 in the scientific journal "Nature" by a group led by Oxford zoologist Chris Newman with the participation of researchers from China and Wuhan. Xiao, one of the researchers working at the Lab Animal Research Center in Wuhan, visited 17 "wet markets" in Wuhan selling wild animals every month between May 2017 and November 2019, including the notorious Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. There he talked to the sellers and noted which animals were sold, how many of them, at what price and whether the animals came from farms or were caught in the wild.
The actual purpose was to collect data on the spread of the SFTS virus, a zoonotic infectious disease that has been endemic in parts of China, Korea, Vietnam and Japan since 2011, killing up to 30 per cent of those infected. Today, his data serve to shed some light on the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, it seems unlikely that SARS-CoV-2 was transmitted to humans by a pangolin or a bat, as was assumed at the beginning of the pandemic. This is because neither species was sold on the market, according to the study.
1
2
Between May 2017 and November 2019, at least 47,381 wild animals were sold at 17 markets in Wuhan. These included 38 species of mammals, birds and reptiles; 31 of which are under international protection.
Nature, June 2021
3
3
It is not that the wildlife trade in China was not regulated by law before the outbreak of the pandemic. Sellers were obliged to show a certificate of origin and quarantine for the traded animals. However, this was not the case at the markets the Chinese researcher visited. All wildlife trade observed in Wuhan was therefore actually illegal. In six mammal species, the researchers found gunshot marks or injuries caused by traps in almost a third of the animals, indicating illegal hunting. In a 2020 study, American and Australian researchers examined 142 zoonotic viruses in more detail. They concluded that the risk of spillover is highest for endangered and threatened species.
Neither the missing papers nor the illegal capture seemed to be a cause for concern for the officials of the "Wuhan Forestry Bureau", who are responsible for controlling the wildlife trade, on their forays into the markets.
4
5
5
Conditions like those that prevailed at the markets in Wuhan are a horror scenario for virologists, epidemiologists and public health officials: dozens of wild animal species under one roof, crammed into a very small space, under fear and stress, without effective hygiene controls and measures for animal health and species protection. The conditions are perfect for pathogens to multiply and spread to other species.
In addition, on-site slaughter exposes vendors and customers to the constant risk of coming into contact with body fluids (blood, faeces, saliva) from infected animals. What was brewing in the middle of the megacity of Wuhan between 2017 to 2019 in the wildlife markets was the perfect storm.
To date, it is not clear which wild animal the virus originated from and how it spread to humans. There are many possibilities: Of the 38 wildlife species documented in Wuhan, zoonotic pathogens had been detected in 33 since 2009 - in wild populations, at markets or on commercial farms. Rabies, SFTS, H5N1 and a number of bacteria harmful to humans were found. The masked palm civet, a viverrid species sold in Wuhan's markets, is believed to be a carrier of SARS-CoV-1 and is linked to the 2003 SARS outbreak that killed 800 people.
6
7
Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Secretary-General UN Convention on Biological Diversity
8
8
A few weeks after the "Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market" was closed, the Chinese government banned the sale of wild animals and products made from them at markets, in restaurants and on the internet on 26 January 2020. There was much praise for this. Immediately, there were also calls for wet markets to be closed worldwide. On 6 April, more than 240 conservation groups sent an open letter to WHO demanding that it immediately ban live wildlife markets and wildlife products used in traditional medicine.
For millions of people, the consumption of wild animal meat is still strongly culturally embedded today - it is considered normal, traditional, healthy and desirable especially in comparison to industrial factory farming. The thousands of small markets where fresh meat from farmed and wild animals is bought are extremely popular, especially in Asia and Africa.
Most wet markets are limited to fresh meat from livestock and fish, with a minority selling live wild animals, as in Wuhan. In the countryside, on the other hand, hunting wild animals is an important part of the food supply for many, especially for indigenous peoples. Critics of a general ban on wildlife trade and consumption therefore argue that this would result in the loss of an important source of protein for millions of people and would penalize poor and vulnerable communities in particular.
In Central Africa, for example, people get up to 50 percent of their protein needs from bush meat, i.e., meat from the forest. Robert Nasi of the Center for International Forestry Research argues that for these proteins to be replaced by livestock, enormous areas of rainforest would have to be cleared.
There is also no direct empirical link between bans and the reduction of the risk of pandemics, Stephanie Brittain, who researches conservation at Oxford University, told the British "Guardian" newspaper. In her opinion, a ban on wild animal meat would mainly lead to it taking place outside controls in underground and illegal markets - with the result that the risk of zoonoses could even increase.
9
10
10
The consumption of and trade in wild animals has increasingly evolved from a necessity to a luxury for the rich in recent decades. At the markets in Wuhan, marmots cost an average of $25 per kilo, about five times as much as a kilo of pork. The most expensive snake, a large viper species, was sold for $70 per kilo. Studies from China show that the probability of eating wild animals is the highest among men with high incomes and good education who live in cities. The flourishing wildlife trade can also be explained, at least in part, by China's meteoric economic rise.
Professional wildlife farms have expanded rapidly in recent years, especially in China. In 2016, "non-traditional" animal farms had a turnover of around $77 billion and employed 14 million people. The Chinese online magazine "Sixth Tone" recently told the story of Wei Ningxiang, a farmer who raised around 7,000 cobras and other oriental snakes on his farm in Guangxi to sell to restaurants. Before stricter regulations in 2020, a total of 20 million snakes were said to have been bred for sale in the autonomous region in southern China.
11
12
Estimate of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES)
13
14
14
Wildlife trade has become a global business worth billions of dollars. Well-organized legal and illegal wildlife hunters and traders ensure that the emerging middle classes in Asian and African cities with millions of inhabitants are supplied with wildlife for consumption, for traditional medicine or for trophies. The scales of pangolins, for example, are used in many places in Asia as an ingredient for traditional medicine. The meat, in turn, is considered a delicacy. As a result, pangolins have become the most hunted animal of all. After the four Asian species were almost wiped out and placed under protection, the Asian demand is now mainly satisfied by imported pangolins from Africa. The greater the poverty among people living close to wildlife habitats, the more they hunt. Studies from Ghana, Cameroon, Tanzania and Madagascar point this out.
Wildlife is also traded as pets, for zoos and as trophies, especially in the USA and Europe. The profit generated by legal global wildlife trade has more than quintupled in the past 14 years. In 2019, it amounted to around $107 billion. With ten to 20 million marine and terrestrial wild animals per year, the US is now one of the largest wildlife importers in the world, with a rapid increase between 2000 and 2015.
This poses risks: in 2003, zoonotic monkeypox was introduced into the US for the first time, infecting 71 people. The virus occurs regularly in countries in Central and West Africa and can be fatal. It is probably transmitted through contact with bushmeat and had been introduced into the USA via an imported wild animal. Since the Netflix blockbuster "Tiger King", we also know that in some US states there is a "laissez-faire" attitude towards the import and commercialization of wild animals.
Juhani Grossmann is a team leader at the Basel Institute on Governance's Green Corruption Program. His research focuses on the money flows behind the wildlife trade. "Organized crime has long since discovered the wildlife trade for itself," he says. "Often the same networks are involved as in the illegal arms and drug trade." His team helps governments uncover such illegal networks. "In doing so, we take a `follow the money` approach and look at the money flows to track down key players."
We asked Grossmann how big he thinks the risks of wildlife trade are in relation to zoonoses.
16
16
Nightmares for zoonosis experts are not only caused by wild animal markets, but also by stables in intensive agriculture. This is another ideal breeding ground for zoonoses with pandemic potential. In China, there are now farms with up to 100,000 cows, in Australia and the USA with up to 50,000. All these animals live in a very confined space; infectious diseases can spread like wildfire, and lack of hygiene has a devastating effect.
The epidemics caused by MERS, SARS, BSE, avian and swine flu are all linked to intensive cattle, pig or poultry farming. Due to the industrialization and standardization of agriculture, genetic diversity in animals has been lost, which is increasingly becoming a health risk for humans. Once a virus is introduced to a farm for the first time, it spreads rapidly and can mutate into versions that transmit to humans.
The increase in zoonoses is therefore directly related to our meat consumption. This has quadrupled globally since 1961. At the same time, the number of mammals, reptiles, birds and fish in the wild has halved. Twelve species of domesticated mammals, including pigs, cattle, horses, sheep and goats, now accommodate about 50 per cent of the known zoonotic viruses.
17
18
PLOS One, May 2009
19
19
The Covid-19 pandemic has also taken its death toll on farm animals. In November 2020, the Danish government announced that 15 to 17 million minks would be culled and buried. Previously, a mutation of SARS-CoV-2, called "cluster 5", had been discovered in mink that had transferred to humans. There was great fear that the mutation could destroy the success of the vaccination, i.e., that the minks could trigger a pandemic within the pandemic.
The panicked mass killing had an unexpected repercussion a few months later: 13,000 tonnes of animal cadavers had to be dug up and incinerated in May 2021, after putrid gases leaked from the earth and threatened to contaminate the groundwater.
Denmark's mink industry is finished. Many entrepreneurs had gambled on the lucrative trade in the coveted pelts. More than 1,100 farms, each with thousands of animals, had produced 40 per cent of the pelts sold worldwide. Covid-19 threw another spotlight on the enormous risk of such animal monocultures.
20
Global investment against the next pandemic
Global investment against the next pandemic
But prevention is not particularly "sexy" politically. It does not win elections. It is only when a virus is raging, taking human lives and the humanitarian consequences become obvious, that political capital can be made from pandemic control. Even if it is then merely a matter of combating the symptoms with medication, vaccinations and protective measures.
A blatant example: Donald Trump deliberately cut back on investments in pandemic prevention during his term in office. In September 2019, three months before the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, the president withdrew funding from the world's most comprehensive pandemic-early-warning system, “Predict”. Dozens of researchers had to be dismissed. Although funding was briefly restored after the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, the damage had already been done.
In the following overview, we describe the largest global anti-zoonosis programs (hover over logos for more information).
This $200 million project was initiated in 2009 by the American development agency USAID together with the University of California. It was implemented with the "Eco Health Alliance" in cooperation with universities, conservation projects and natural history museums in 30 partner countries. So-called "virus hunters" collected over 140,000 biological samples worldwide, including mucus and saliva samples from over 10,000 bats and 2,000 other mammals. A total of 1,200 potentially zoonotic viruses were identified, 160 of which were new coronaviruses. The program officially ended in September 2020.
This $100-million project aims at a better understanding of zoonoses and their risks. The monitoring of viruses, which was started in "Predict", will be continued. In addition, tests for and measures against the spread of zoonoses will be developed. The project is funded by USAID and implemented by Tufts University together with a global consortium of experts from the human, veterinary and environmental sciences.
For years, ideas have been circulating for a kind of "Human Genome Project" for viruses. In 2016, researchers, UN representatives, foundations and interested parties from the private sector met and founded the “Global Virome Project”. The vision: to sequence and characterize 99 per cent of the world's viruses with zoonotic and pandemic potential and to develop an early warning system based on this. The initiators are already talking about the "beginning of the end of the pandemic era". The big sequencing offensive is expected to cost around $4 billion, i.e., around 70 per cent of the WHO's current annual budget.
Virus genome sequencing will contribute little to a better understanding and prediction of disease outbreaks. Much simpler, cheaper and more cost-effective, they say, is active, real-time monitoring of emerging viruses in human populations. Jakob Zinsstag and other "One Health" experts take a similar view, focusing on surveillance in animals.
For Zinsstag, huge projects focused on virus sequencing seem like counting trees when one should be looking at the entire forest. "The `Global Virome Project` is mainly encyclopedic, but not impact-oriented research," he says. "The virologists want to sequence everything. We epidemiologists, on the other hand, are interested in the interfaces of transmission - that's the key to pandemic prevention."
"Virus diversity studies are only the first step in research for better pandemic preparedness. The focus must be on the animal population and intermediate hosts."
Christian Drosten, Director of the Institute of Virology, Berlin Charité Hospital
One practical measure that could be implemented immediately would be "One Health Impact Assessments" (OHIA), comparable to the Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) currently in use. In the case of large-scale projects with far-reaching impacts on the environment, such as the construction of pipelines, dams or roads, the impact on animal, human and environmental health would first be clarified – along with the extent to which they could promote zoonoses.
Developing and emerging countries in particular could benefit from such OHIAs. There, billions are invested in agricultural, industrial, energy and transport infrastructure - often in extremely biodiverse regions and vulnerable ecosystems.
In a special report on the interactions between biodiversity and pandemics published in October 2020, experts from the UN Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) call for the economic costs of pandemic risks to be passed on to the production and price of consumer goods. In concrete terms, this would mean that a piece of beef whose production is based on soy cultivation from Brazil, which drives the clearing of rainforest, minimizes biodiversity and thus fuels the risk of pandemics, would become significantly more expensive.
This would also have a social reform component: It would make those who contribute most to environmental degradation and the associated risks for zoonotic diseases pay for future pandemics: the rich.
In the UN Environment Programme's report on zoonoses from the same year, agroecology is brought into play as a means of pandemic control. Agriculture that focuses on biodiversity instead of monocultures and helps to preserve wildlife habitats could make an important contribution to pandemic prevention. The environmental program therefore also calls for a move away from subsidies for industrialized agriculture based on monocultures, as is still common in many places today, including Switzerland.
"Covid-19 is neither the first nor the last health crisis we will experience. My research colleagues estimate that we will see a pandemic or health crisis at least every five years from now on. And that might be the optimistic scenario - the reality could be much worse."
Sally Davies, doctor and former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of England
Hesitant steps
Hesitant steps
This is one of the reasons why a team succeeded in producing a synthetic clone of SARS-CoV-2 as early as mid-February 2020. The basis for this was a virus sequence that had been isolated from a patient in Wuhan, China, and sent to Mittelhäusern. Dozens of research groups worldwide then used the clone for their own Covid-19 research.
We wanted to know from Barbara Wieland, the new head of the Institute of Virology and Immunology, how major she considers the danger of zoonoses for Switzerland.
Veterinary and human medical issues have been part of the same department in Switzerland since 2012, but the two federal offices function largely autonomously. Here the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), there the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO). This contradicts the idea of "One Health", with integrated veterinary and human medicine.
There is one exception, in the fight against antibiotic resistance. On 18 November 2015, the Federal Council adopted the "Antibiotic Resistance Strategy" (StAR), which explicitly refers to a "One Health" approach. In the same year, a National Research Program "Antimicrobial resistance - a One Health approach"(NRP 72) was launched. In 2016, implementation began with the participation of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG), the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) and the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN). In the foreword to the strategy, Federal Councilor Alain Berset writes that human medicine, veterinary medicine, agriculture and the environment must work more closely together, as this is the only way to contain antibiotic resistance. In a manner of speaking, it is a plea for "One Health".
It is all the more astonishing that there is still no such national "One Health" strategy for zoonotic infectious diseases. Although a "One Health sub-organ" was founded in 2017, which, according to the founding document, explicitly focuses on the monitoring and containment of zoonoses and vectors of infectious diseases. According to the statutes, the goal is the "exchange of experiences in the field of "One Health" and the use of synergy potentials". Furthermore, the communication of "One Health" topics is to be promoted. The members are again representatives of the FSVO, the FOPH, the FOEN and the FOAG, as well as veterinarians and chemists from the cantons and the head of veterinary medicine of the army.
Between 2017 and 2021, the sub-organ held twelve meetings and several workshops. The minutes of the workshop held on 5 July 2021 state that the members are planning to set up a body called "One Health Switzerland", which will be accompanied by a scientific group of experts. "The will to build the best possible structure One Health Switzerland is perceptible!", reads the end of the minutes. Six months later, when asked, the FSVO states that there is currently no draft for the structure of the panel. For now, the sub-organ will continue to work as before.
The "One Health" sub-organ has a secretariat, which is attached to the FSVO and run as part-time workload by the group of Katharina Stärk, Head of Animal Health at the FSVO. We asked her about the goals of this "sub-organ" and its role in the current pandemic.
Deadly viral spillovers
Deadly viral spillovers
- The bubonic plague in the mid-14th century, which wiped out a third of the European population, was caused by the pathogen Yersinia pestis, a zoonotic bacterium.
- The large outbreaks of tuberculosis in Europe in the 19th century, which killed one in four people, were caused by zoonotic mycobacteria (in addition to human tuberculosis). An important cause of the epidemic was industrialization and urbanization, which brought millions of people into close contact in poor hygienic conditions. Until today, more than one million people die of tuberculosis every year, mainly in developing countries.
- The AIDS pandemic, which continues to this day, can also be traced back to a zoonosis. The natural hosts of HIV are bats. Genetic samples show that the virus had already transferred to humans at the beginning of the 20th century in remote villages in the jungle of the Democratic Republic of Congo. But it was not until the 1980s, fueled by increasing mobility and cheap air travel, that HIV was able to spread globally and become a pandemic. At the end of 2020, 38 million people worldwide were living with an infection, two thirds of them in Africa.
Disease-causing agents that jump from animals to humans are mainly viruses, such as HIV or SARS-CoV-2, and bacteria, such as tuberculosis, borreliosis or anthrax. Zoonotic transmissions occur through direct contact with blood, saliva, faeces or other body fluids from living or dead animals, for example during slaughter. Zoonotic pathogens can also be transmitted through water and animal food, such as milk, eggs or insufficiently cooked meat.
Workshop Report on Biodiversity and Pandemics of the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES)
5
5
In 2008, a study by a group led by the environmental scientist Kate Jones and the zoologist Peter Daszak became world famous among epidemiologists and virologists: the researchers succeeded for the first time in quantifying the rapid increase in infectious diseases and locating them locally. In the period between 1940 and 2004, they identified 335 new pathogens, including mutated versions of known pathogens, such as tuberculosis, and completely new pathogens, such as HIV.
Over 60 per cent of human pathogens were due to zoonotic diseases and 72 per cent of these originated in wild animals (including SARS and the Ebola virus). What was particularly alarming was that their study showed a significant increase in new pathogens over time. During the peak in the 1980s, almost five times as many new pathogens were registered as in 1940.
The researchers named socio-economic factors (population growth and densification), environmental factors (altitude and rainfall) and ecological factors (diversity in wildlife) causing increases in zoonoses.
G20: A global deal for our pandemic age, June 2021
When the forests burn, the viruses spread
When the forests burn, the viruses spread
One year later, experts compiled the results of 167 studies on the origin of zoonoses and the causes of pandemics for the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). They concluded that the enormous loss of biodiversity and forest areas strongly drives zoonoses and the associated risk of pandemics. "Pandemics, such as the Covid-19 outbreak, are predictable and predicted consequences of how humans produce food, trade, consume animal meat and change their environment", the report states.
Currently, around 10 million hectares of forest are destroyed every year. This is mainly due to international corporations that produce lucrative trade goods such as palm oil, rubber, soy or meat on cleared areas.
UNEP report on pandemic prevention, July 2020
3
3
Markus Giger is an agricultural economist and researcher on environmental and sustainability issues at the “Center for Development and Environment” at the University of Bern. He had little to do with viruses and zoonoses - at least until recently. Since 2012, Giger has been meticulously documenting the trade in large areas of land in a database as part of the international “Land Matrix Initiative”. The data shows how land sales have developed over time, who the buyers and sellers are and how land purchases affect nature.
By November 2020, the database had registered 2,485 completed extensive land sales, covering more than 200 hectares of land, and affecting low- and middle-income countries, mainly in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Of the total 43 million hectares of land, over 70 per cent is used to produce export goods for international markets, mainly palm oil, animal feed and beef.
Last year Giger overlaid the mapped data of land sales (see chart / Giger M. et al. 2021) for the first time from his matrix with a map of global biodiversity hotspots. The result: 87 percent of the land-deals involved regions with medium to high biodiversity. In addition, over 30 percent of the deals involved protected land or land with border to protected areas.
We asked Markus Giger about how the researcher evaluates the current data.
30 per cent of infectious diseases detected since 1960 can be traced back to land changes, mainly deforestation, urbanization and agricultural expansion.
IPBES Report on Biodiversity and Pandemics, October 2020
6
6
Through such roads, humans come across wild animals and their viruses and carry pathogens into densely populated areas. They are corridors for pathogens that greatly increase the risk of zoonotic spillovers and disease outbreaks.
In biodiverse areas, the abundance of diverse animals and plants acts as a buffer for pathogens; viruses can only spread slowly. Burning forests for palm oil and soy monocultures reduces this buffering capacity. Studies show that in ecosystems that have been highly modified by humans, hosts of zoonotic diseases can spread more easily and favor the spillover of pathogens between wildlife, livestock and humans. This is evident, for example, in the regular flare-ups of the Ebola virus since the 1990s. The outbreaks mostly affected places in Central and West Africa where large-scale deforestation had previously taken place.
As a result of forest destruction, specialized animal species, such as monkeys, are rapidly decreasing. Adapted species, so-called generalists, including many rodents and bats, on the other hand, are spreading. They are known as pathogenic reservoirs, in which pathogens can multiply without the carriers themselves becoming ill or dying. Such generalists are often at the beginning of direct or indirect zoonoses.
Generalists can adapt relatively well to destroyed habitats with low biodiversity. If they are displaced, they can also settle in and around villages in close proximity to humans.
Simone Sommer is Professor of Evolutionary Ecology and Conservation Genetics at the University of Ulm. She has been studying the effects of environmental changes on wild animals and the increase in zoonotic diseases for years. She uses molecular genetic sequencing methods to investigate a large number of different pathogens and changes in immunogenetic diversity, especially in the microbiome, i.e., the community of intestinal bacteria. In extensive, multi-year studies in southern Africa, Brazil and currently in Panama, Sommer's team is investigating the effects of changes in land use as well as the destruction of ecosystems on the ecology and health of wild animals.
In a recently published study from Panama, the researchers were able to show in spiny rats that fragmentation of natural habitats has led to changes in the regulation of intestinal flora. The gut flora is crucial for human and animal health. Negative changes increase susceptibility to infections and facilitate zoonoses.
While rodents are relatively good at adapting to changing environmental conditions, even they can no longer keep up with the rapid pace of environmental change in the Anthropocene. Sommer interprets the results from Panama as a warning of a further increase in epidemics and pandemics of zoonotic origin.
Audio in German: In a podcast for the Kunsthaus Zürich's "Earth Beats" exhibition, Simone Sommer explains why nature is systemically relevant for our health.
The loss of biodiversity, the worsening climate crisis and the increase in zoonoses are closely connected. Global warming not only drives animals out of their habitats - and with them pathogens - but it also creates better living conditions for disease-carriers (vectors). These include ticks, which transmit borreliosis, a bacterial infection that can lead to inflammation of the brain and meningitis. Or the Anopheles mosquito, which transmits malaria.
Many zoonotic diseases spread particularly well in warm, humid climates. That is why viruses are now invading areas that were previously considered safe. For example, the West Nile virus, which was discovered for the first time in southern Germany during the hot summer of 2018. The pathogen is native to large parts of Africa and Asia. In the 1990s, it also reached the USA, where the virus spread rapidly. For a few years now, cases have also been increasing in Europe.
In the same year, two new tick species were registered in Germany for the first time, which are originally native in Africa and Asia. They were probably brought in by migratory birds. It is quite possible that this happened earlier, but they were only able to survive in Germany due to the higher temperatures.
Climate protection is also pandemic protection, that much is clear. Forest protection, especially in the tropical belt, is one of the most effective measures against the advancing climate and biodiversity crisis. Forests absorb huge amounts of carbon dioxide through photosynthesis. At the same time, they are protective walls against future zoonoses.
Compared to the costs of a pandemic, those for the protection of species and the climate are low. Political measures against deforestation and the wildlife trade over ten years would only cost two percent of the measures against the current Covid-19 pandemic, as noted by a team of ecologists and economists in a study published in the journal “Science” in 2020.
Inger Andersen, Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)
